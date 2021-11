By EUobserver

MEPs on Tuesday voted in favour of the new Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) for 2023-2027 - without the support of Green lawmakers, who slammed the reform for "failing farmers and the environment". The CAP accounts for around €387bn, nearly a third of the EU budget. However, only a small portion of payments are subject to strong conditions. "The agricultural 'reform' has not earned its name," said Green MEP Tilly Metz.