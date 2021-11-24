Ticker
Report: EU drafts travel-company sanctions over migrants
By EUobserver
The EU has drafted a legal mandate to sanction travel companies, including on land, air, inland waterways, and sea, which engage in or facilitate migrant trafficking to Europe, according to legal documents seen by Bloomberg. The firms could face suspended licences, limits on EU operations, and a freeze on transiting through the EU. The move comes after Belarus flew in thousands of people and forced them to cross into Poland.