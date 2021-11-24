Wednesday

24th Nov 2021

Ticker

Report: EU drafts travel-company sanctions over migrants

By

The EU has drafted a legal mandate to sanction travel companies, including on land, air, inland waterways, and sea, which engage in or facilitate migrant trafficking to Europe, according to legal documents seen by Bloomberg. The firms could face suspended licences, limits on EU operations, and a freeze on transiting through the EU. The move comes after Belarus flew in thousands of people and forced them to cross into Poland.

Feature

Europe to define new space ambitions at February summit

The number of commercial satellites in orbit is growing exponentially, as is space tourism - and with it, problems with debris. Does Europe want to join the race and invest in more satellites and future Moon or Mars missions?

Column

Biden's 'democracy summit' is a risky venture

"America is back" may have soothed souls in the past but today's world is a 'mix and match' one where nations don't want a binary choice between aligning with the US, or becoming part of Beijing's orbit.

Opinion

Is EU serious about human rights in Kazakhstan?

Kazakhstan has never had an election deemed free-and-fair by credible international observers. Kazakh authorities show unwavering intolerance towards any group, movement, or party critical of the government, and have arbitrarily applied abusive 'extremism' accusations against political opponents.

