Ticker
US, Ukrainian, and Russian forces rehearse attacks
By EUobserver
The Russian defence ministry said US strategic bombers rehearsed nuclear strikes on Russia from the east and west, flying just 20km from its borders, earlier this month, in what the Pentagon said was a normal drill, which had been "announced publicly". The Ukrainian air force also held drills on Tuesday, amid concern over a Russian troop build up, while Russian-controlled forces in Russia-occupied east Ukraine held large-scale exercises, Reuters reports.