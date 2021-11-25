By EUobserver

Athens is concerned that Turkey's economic and financial crisis is turning its government more aggressive, Ekathimerini writes. In recent days, Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar and other officials in the Recep Tayyip Erdogan government have resorted to increased rhetoric against Greece, while Ankara has also made provocative actions - including flights by Turkish fighter jets over Greek territory, specifically the islands of Panagia, Anthropofagi, Makronisi and Oinousses.