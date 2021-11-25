Ticker
France reminds Poland on law in Paris meeting
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron urged Polish president Mateusz Morawiecki to solve a rule-of-law dispute with the EU, while voicing solidarity on the Belarus migration crisis, in a meeting in Paris on Wednesday. Poland should "find a solution that safeguards the core values of the European Union", Macron's office said. Russian president Vladimir Putin told EU Council president Charles Michel by phone extra EU sanctions on Belarus would be "counterproductive".