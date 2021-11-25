By EUobserver

Bosnia would lose EU money and halt its accession process if Serb entity Republika Srpska pulled out, the EU Commission has warned. "Withdrawing the Republika Srpska entity and dismantling the state institutions would take Bosnia further away from ... the EU 'acquis' and would put the EU path on hold for the entire country," enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in Sarajevo Wednesday. Bosnia had a "credible European perspective", he said.