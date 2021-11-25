Thursday

25th Nov 2021

Ticker

Bosnia split would halt accession process, EU says

By

Bosnia would lose EU money and halt its accession process if Serb entity Republika Srpska pulled out, the EU Commission has warned. "Withdrawing the Republika Srpska entity and dismantling the state institutions would take Bosnia further away from ... the EU 'acquis' and would put the EU path on hold for the entire country," enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in Sarajevo Wednesday. Bosnia had a "credible European perspective", he said.

Germany's new leaders want to reform the EU

Germany's SPD, the Greens and the pro-business FDP on Wednesday unveiled their 177-page coalition government programme - agreed after two months of behind-the-scenes wrangling.

EU Commission: This Covid wave will not hit economy as hard

"Our estimate is that the economic consequences will not be as serious as they have been last winter," economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters when presenting the executive's economic recommendations for EU countries.

All-time high for Norway's oil and gas production

Norway currently has 90 oil and gas-producing fields, which could rise to more than 130. One way that harms the shift to a greener economy is because offshore wind and the burgeoning hydrogen industry are competing for the same workers.

Opinion

The South China Sea should be of concern to Europe

If China is allowed unimpeded to break the law of the sea in the South China Sea, think about the repercussions elsewhere. It could ricochet into Europe's High North. In the Arctic, Nordic nations have overlapping claims with Russia.

