By EUobserver

Interpol, the French-based international police agency, has chosen an Emirati general tainted by torture accusations in France and Turkey, Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, to be its president for the next four years. Thursday's choice would "undermine the mission and reputation of Interpol," three MEPs have warned. The Emirates, which is also accused of abusing Interpol arrest notices to go after political opponents, had contributed generously to Interpol funding, The Guardian said.