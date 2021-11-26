Ticker
New Swedish PM who resigned after 7 hours gets second chance
By EUobserver
Swedish Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson will get a second shot at becoming the country's first woman prime minister next Monday, after her first attempt lasted just seven hours, AFP writes. Andersson is expected to form a minority government made up solely of her Social Democrats, less than a year ahead of September general election. Her first attempt failed after the agreed coalition budget collapsed in parliament.