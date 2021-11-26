By EUobserver

The ex-head of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's St Petersburg office said she has left Russia, becoming the latest opposition figure to depart the country amid a wide-reaching crackdown on dissent, The Moscow Times writes. Irina Fatyanova said she relocated to an unspecified country last week, after the jailing of another member of Navalny's political network on extremism charges. Both are subject to criminal charges of creating an "extremist" organisation.