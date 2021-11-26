Ticker
UK rings alarm on new Covid strain in South Africa
By EUobserver
The UK has barred flights from South Africa and five other countries in the region, citing the threat of a highly infectious and vaccine-resistant Covid variant called B.1.1.529. "You have to be reasonably paranoid," Ewan Birney, a UK health advisor, told The Guardian. Separately, EU health agencies EMA and ECDC Thursday urged more people to get vaccinated, saying: "Vaccines are essential if we want to get out of this pandemic".