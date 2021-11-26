Friday

26th Nov 2021

France and UK seek EU help on Channel migrants

France has urged cooperation with Belgium, the Netherlands, and the EU Commission to help stop Channel migrant-smugglers after 27 people drowned earlier this week, causing shock in the UK. "We need to seriously strengthen cooperation," he said Thursday, adding that French soldiers, reservists, and drones were monitoring the coast. British prime minister Boris Johnson also called for British coast guard patrols to join French ones in a letter to Macron.

EU to open up 'black box' of political ads

Paid political ads will have to show how much was spent on the ad, the sources of funds, the name of the sponsor. "Without providing this information, political advertisement will be illegal," commission vice-president Věra Jourová said.

