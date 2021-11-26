By EUobserver

France has urged cooperation with Belgium, the Netherlands, and the EU Commission to help stop Channel migrant-smugglers after 27 people drowned earlier this week, causing shock in the UK. "We need to seriously strengthen cooperation," he said Thursday, adding that French soldiers, reservists, and drones were monitoring the coast. British prime minister Boris Johnson also called for British coast guard patrols to join French ones in a letter to Macron.