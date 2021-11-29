Ticker
EU election-monitors were 'spies,' Maduro says
By EUobserver
EU officials who went to monitor regional elections in Venezuela were "a delegation of spies - they weren't observers", president Nicolás Maduro said Sunday, Reuters reports. "They looked to stain the electoral process [in their report] and they couldn't," he said. The monitors said the vote was better than previous ones, but complained of "extended use of state resources in the campaign" and delays in opening of polling stations.