By EUobserver

"We [Europe and Taiwan] must safeguard our shared values to ensure our free and democratic way of life," Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen told visiting MEPs from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in Taipei on Monday, Reuters reports. China recently downgraded relations with Lithuania for opening a Taiwan mission in Vilnius. It also voiced anger when a group of MEPs visited Taipei to study resilience to Chinese disinformation earlier this month.