Greece has opened two new EU-funded "Closed Controlled Structures" for migrants, with barbed wire-fence and CCTV, on the islands of Kos and Leros. "We have finally put behind us a migration crisis that started in 2015," Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi said Saturday. Meanwhile, Italy rescued 244 migrants, including 41 minors, of which one was a baby, from a boat drifting in bad weather near its Calabrian southern coastline Sunday.