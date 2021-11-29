By EUobserver

Germany must do "everything possible not to allow Nord Stream 2 to be an instrument in the arsenal of [Russian] president [Vladimir] Putin," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told German press agency DPA Sunday, referring to a Russian-German gas pipeline and Russia's aggressive posturing on Ukraine. Germany and the US were working on a joint deceleration on the pipeline, Germany's foreign ministry told Reuters, but Germany opposed new US sanctions.