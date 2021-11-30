By EUobserver

EU borders agency Frontex will fly a surveillance plane "day and night" over the English Channel to help spot migrant boats, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the EU Commission agreed in talks in Calais Sunday, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said. France had earlier uninvited the UK from the Calais meeting in a diplomatic spat between London and Paris, but "this meeting was not anti-English, it was pro-European," Darmanin said.