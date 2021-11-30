Tuesday

30th Nov 2021

Ticker

EU plane to keep eye on Channel migrants

By

EU borders agency Frontex will fly a surveillance plane "day and night" over the English Channel to help spot migrant boats, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the EU Commission agreed in talks in Calais Sunday, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said. France had earlier uninvited the UK from the Calais meeting in a diplomatic spat between London and Paris, but "this meeting was not anti-English, it was pro-European," Darmanin said.

Consultancies pocketing EU millions prompts MEP grilling

The European Commission spent €542.4m between 2016 and 2020 for studies written by external private contractors. The findings are part of a larger probe into how large consultancies are increasingly landing lucrative contracts, amid questions on possible conflicts of interest.

Researchers slam EU safety review of glyphosate

EU authorisation of glyphosate is set to be renewed next year. It has now received an initial positive safety review - which researchers say is based on a faulty industry-led study.

