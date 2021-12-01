By EUobserver

Some 54 member states of the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical weapons in The Hague have urged Russia to "disclose in a comprehensive and transparent manner" how dissident Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent last year. "Centrifugal tendencies are growing, the practice of consensus-based decision-making has been lost and the environment is extremely politicised," Russia's envoy to Monday's OPCW meeting, Oleg Ryazantsev, said.