OPCW members urge Russia to come clean on Navalny
By EUobserver
Some 54 member states of the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical weapons in The Hague have urged Russia to "disclose in a comprehensive and transparent manner" how dissident Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent last year. "Centrifugal tendencies are growing, the practice of consensus-based decision-making has been lost and the environment is extremely politicised," Russia's envoy to Monday's OPCW meeting, Oleg Ryazantsev, said.