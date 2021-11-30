Tuesday

30th Nov 2021

Ticker

OPCW members urge Russia to come clean on Navalny

Some 54 member states of the Organisation fo the Prevention of Chemical weapons in The Hague have urged Russia to "disclose in a comprehensive and transparent manner" how dissident Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent last year. "Centrifugal tendencies are growing, the practice of consensus-based decision-making has been lost and the environment is extremely politicised," Russia's envoy to Monday's OPCW meeting in The Hague, Oleg Ryazantsev, said.

Frontex implicated 'to some extent' in violations, says officer

Jonas Grimheden is the EU's border agency Frontex fundamental rights officer. Almost seven months into his job he says the agency "could be seen as being implicated or supportive of fundamental rights violations". His recommendations have yet to be implemented.

Omicron shows need for pandemic global pact, WHO says

The emergence of the new and more-contagious Omicron variant has revealed how "perilous and precarious" the Covid situation is and "why the world needs a new accord on pandemics," the chief of the World Health Organisation said.

Feature

Why Is Italy struggling to convert its anti-vaxxers?

Almost every weekend, protesters continue to hold demonstrations and sit-ins across Italy in opposition to the so-called "green pass" — proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid test needed to access workplaces and a whole host of public services.

Consultancies pocketing EU millions prompts MEP grilling

The European Commission spent €542.4m between 2016 and 2020 for studies written by external private contractors. The findings are part of a larger probe into how large consultancies are increasingly landing lucrative contracts, amid questions on possible conflicts of interest.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

