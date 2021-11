By EUobserver

EU-bound gas transit via Ukraine may halt after 2024 when its contract with Russia runs out, the head of Ukraine gas distributor Naftogaz, said Monday, amid Russian reluctance. "There's nothing, not even a hint, no official or unofficial talks, [with Russia] ... we are discussing it with the Americans and the Germans that all of us would like transit to continue, but the Russians are reluctant," Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters.