Ticker
Report: Germany's Scholz 'backs compulsory Covid jabs'
By EUobserver
Germany's incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday positioned himself in favour of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination from February 2022, a party source said, according to the AFP. The news come after several politicians called for the federal and state governments to introduce mandatory jabs to push up the country's inoculation rate of 68 percent. Mandatory vaccination has became a hot topic in the EU, after Austria announced such a move.