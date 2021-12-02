By EUobserver

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called for direct negotiations with Russia to end an eight-year war with pro-Russian separatists in his country's eastern part. "We must tell the truth that we will not be able to end the war without direct talks with Russia," Zelensky told lawmakers. On Tuesday, Russia reportedly amassed 115,000 troops around Ukraine, in regions it has annexed and where it is backing separatist fighters.