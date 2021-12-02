Ticker
Renewable energy saw 'record year of growth'
By EUobserver
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and rising cost for raw materials, renewable energy had another year of record growth, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported on Wednesday. About 290GW of new renewable energy generation capacity - most of it wind and solar - has been installed, beating the previous record of last year. The IEA expects renewable energy generating capacity to overtake fossil fuels and nuclear energy combined by 2026.