By EUobserver

The fourth wave of infections surge is expected to peak by mid-December in Germany, which could mean having 6,000 intensive care being occupied by Christmas, the country's association for intensive care medicine (DIVI) said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. There are only 9,000 beds where patients can receive artificial respiration, compared to 12,000 from a year ago, DIVI said. Currently, there are some 4,600 Covid-19 patients in the UCI.