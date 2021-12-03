Ticker
New German restrictions target the unvaccinated
By EUobserver
The German government decided on Thursday to bar non-vaccinated people from entering business other than essential grocery stores and pharmacies, Reuters reported. "We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken," chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference. Legislation to make vaccination mandatory is expected to be adopted early next year, taking effect from February.