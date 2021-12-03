Ticker
EU agency: Omicron to be over half of infections 'within months'
By EUobserver
The European Centre for Disease Prevention said on Thursday the Omicron variant is expected to be detected in over half of all cases of Covid-19 in Europe within the next few months, Reuters reported. It is estimated that Omicron is likely to be more contagious than the current Delta variant. However, experts in the EU and abroad are still assessing Omicron's transmissibility and how effective vaccines are against it.