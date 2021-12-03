Ticker
EU urged to blacklist Israeli spyware firm
By EUobserver
Some 86 civil-society organisations including Access Now, Amnesty International, and the Digital Rights Foundation have urged EU countries to blacklist Israeli firm NSO, which produced the so-called Pegasus spyware, used against dissidents and journalists around the world. EU sanctions had the power to stop "violations or abuses that are of serious concern as regards to the objectives of the common foreign and security policy" their open letter said.