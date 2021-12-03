Ticker
EU consumers can sue Facebook, judge advised
By EUobserver
European consumer group can sue US tech-giant Facebook for privacy violations, an advisor to the EU court in Luxembourg said Thursday. "Member states may allow consumer protection associations to bring representative actions against infringements of the protection of personal data," he said in a non-binding opinion, which judges follow in most cases. The legal action arose from a German online gaming dispute, with a final verdict to follow shortly.