Friday

3rd Dec 2021

EU consumers can sue Facebook, judge advised

By

European consumer group can sue US tech-giant Facebook for privacy violations, an advisor to the EU court in Luxembourg said Thursday. "Member states may allow consumer protection associations to bring representative actions against infringements of the protection of personal data," he said in a non-binding opinion, which judges follow in most cases. The legal action arose from a German online gaming dispute, with a final verdict to follow shortly.

Belgian impasse leaves asylum seekers on snowy streets

Asylum seekers have been sleeping in the streets, some for weeks, in the Belgian capital Brussels - as the government grapples over the lack of capacity to accommodate them despite months of debate over the issue.

EU energy ministers clash amid gas price uncertainty

EU energy ministers met on Thursday to debate spiking gas and electricity prices, and clashed over market reform - with some countries, led by Germany, opposing actions put forward by France and others.

Opinion

Covid: what Germany got right - and wrong

Objectively speaking, German politicians have earned a good report card for their management of the corona pandemic so far. Why then is there so much anger about the national coronavirus response?

