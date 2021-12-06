Ticker
Pope urges EU to do more for refugees
By EUobserver
Europe was "torn by nationalist egoism" instead of being an "engine of solidarity" to help refugees, Pope Francis said on a visit to Greece this weekend, including to its island-based migrant camps, notorious for bad conditions. The European community "continues to temporise" and "appears at times blocked and uncoordinated", he added on Saturday, at a meeting with EU migration commissioner Margaritis Schinas and the Greek president and prime minister.