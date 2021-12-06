By EUobserver

Europe was "torn by nationalist egoism" instead of being an "engine of solidarity" to help refugees, Pope Francis said on a visit to Greece this weekend, including to its island-based migrant camps, notorious for bad conditions. The European community "continues to temporise" and "appears at times blocked and uncoordinated", he added on Saturday, at a meeting with EU migration commissioner Margaritis Schinas and the Greek president and prime minister.