Monday

6th Dec 2021

Ticker

Pope urges EU to do more for refugees

By

Europe was "torn by nationalist egoism" instead of being an "engine of solidarity" to help refugees, Pope Francis said on a visit to Greece this weekend, including to its island-based migrant camps, notorious for bad conditions. The European community "continues to temporise" and "appears at times blocked and uncoordinated", he added on Saturday, at a meeting with EU migration commissioner Margaritis Schinas and the Greek president and prime minister.

Hungary and Estonia blocking EU tax reform

Hungarian and Estonian diplomats have blocked a revised set of tax rules, potentially derailing an effort to curb the race for ever-lower corporate taxes in the EU.

Opinion

How to 'Europeanise' the upcoming French EU presidency?

France will take over the EU presidency on 1 January. If Emmanuel Macron wants to make it a stepping stone in European integration, he should make additional efforts to Europeanise its objectives and seriously engage with EU partners beyond Germany.

