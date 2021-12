By EUobserver

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi has been jailed for four years for incitement and breaking a natural disasters law, The Guardian writes. It is the first sentence to be handed down to Myanmar's ousted leader since the junta seized power. Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, has been accused of a series offences, such as unlawful possession of walkie-talkies. Her lawyer has previously described the cases as "absurd".