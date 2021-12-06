By EUobserver

The leaders of 21 countries and the EU said Sunday they were "deeply concerned" over alleged killings and "enforced disappearances" of former, pro-Western security personnel by the the Taliban in Afghanistan. France also evacuated over 250 at-risk Afghan nationals on Friday, while French president Emmanuel Macron said Saturday "several European countries" were looking for a "common location [embassy] ... which would allow our ambassadors to be present," in Kabul.