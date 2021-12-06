Ticker
Taliban killings dampen French embassy idea
By EUobserver
The leaders of 21 countries and the EU said Sunday they were "deeply concerned" over alleged killings and "enforced disappearances" of former, pro-Western security personnel by the the Taliban in Afghanistan. France also evacuated over 250 at-risk Afghan nationals on Friday, while French president Emmanuel Macron said Saturday "several European countries" were looking for a "common location [embassy] ... which would allow our ambassadors to be present," in Kabul.