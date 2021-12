By EUobserver

French far-right presidential contender Eric Zemmour said in a campaign speech Sunday "if I win this election, it won't be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the greatest country in the world", echoing the military expulsion of Muslims from medieval Spain in the so-called Reconquista. He also pledged to cut taxes and pull France out of Nato, amid violent scuffles with anti-Zemmour protesters in the Congress hall.