By EUobserver

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the EU is "the biggest donor of Covid-19 vaccines in the world", after it shared more than 350 million doses with the rest of the world. She also said that the majority of these vaccines, around 300 million, where shared via the international aid programme COVAX. Some 44 percent of the world population is currently vaccinated, she said.