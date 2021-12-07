By EUobserver

EU ambassadors have provisionally agreed to blacklist three Russian nationals and one entity, the 'Wagner Group' mercenary outfit, on grounds of human rights abuses in Africa and the Middle East, diplomatic sources said. The decision will be formalised by foreign ministers next Monday. The move comes amid Wagner's increasing presence in Mali, threatening French interests in the region. Europe earlier sanctioned a Russian oligarch, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said to fund Wagner.