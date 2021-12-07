Ticker
Germany asks Iran for realistic nuclear proposals
By EUobserver
Germany has urgesd Iran to present realistic proposals in talks over its nuclear programme, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said, adding that offers Tehran made last week almost all violated earlier agreements, Reuters reports. Its proposals were "not a basis for a successful end to talks," she said. "We reviewed the proposals ... carefully and thoroughly and concluded that Iran violated almost all compromises found previously in months of hard negotiations."