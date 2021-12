By EUobserver

A suspected member of the team that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, Khalid Alotaibi, was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Tuesday, sources told Reuters. France acted on a warrant issued by Turkey. French radio RTL said the person arrested was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the Kashoggi killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.