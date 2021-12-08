Ticker
EU agencies back 'mix-and-match' vaccine approach
By EUobserver
The European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Tuesday that evidence suggest that different vaccines against Covid-19 can be mixed and matched for both initial courses and boosters. "[This approach] may offer flexibility in terms of vaccination options, particularly to reduce the impact on the vaccine rollout should a vaccine not be available for any reason," the EU agencies said in a statement.