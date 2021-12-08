Wednesday

8th Dec 2021

EU agencies back 'mix-and-match' vaccine approach

By

The European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Tuesday that evidence suggest that different vaccines against Covid-19 can be mixed and matched for both initial courses and boosters. "[This approach] may offer flexibility in terms of vaccination options, particularly to reduce the impact on the vaccine rollout should a vaccine not be available for any reason," the EU agencies said in a statement.

EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content

The European Commission is set to propose new legislation requiring companies to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse content. The rules come amid other moves by the EU's police agency Europol to develop AI targeting encryption.

WHO warns mandatory vaccination 'absolute last resort'

Mandatory vaccination has become a hot topic in the EU, but the European branch of the World Health Organization has warned that it should be "an absolute last resort". Children, meanwhile, account for the highest infection-rates across the continent.

News in Brief

  1. Russia to lose Swift access, pipeline if it invades Ukraine
  2. EU urban population exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution
  3. Record rise in UK alcohol deaths during Covid
  5. Slovak centre-right MEP joins Renew
  6. Suspected hitman in Khashoggi murder arrested in Paris
  7. EU agrees to sanction Russian mercenaries
  8. Germany asks Iran for realistic nuclear proposals

Latest News

  1. EU to announce new mandatory rules on child sexual content
  2. WHO warns mandatory vaccination 'absolute last resort'
  3. EU ministers shoot down updated corporate tax rules
  4. EU now open to VAT exemptions for green products
  5. Why was central Europe open to China's Covid disinformation?
  6. Could north Cyprus unilaterally join euro to escape Turkey's lira?
  7. Germany's new government – what's in it for Europe?
  8. Denmark and Hungary oppose EU rules on minimum wages

