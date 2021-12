By EUobserver

The UK suffered a record rise in the number of deaths caused by alcohol misuse in 2020, Reuters reports. Public health officials said the rise was linked to the wider social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, some 8,974 people died of alcohol-specific causes, 18.6 percent more than in 2019 and the largest increase since records began in 2001, the Office for National Statistics said.