Ticker
EU urban population exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution
By EUobserver
The majority of Europe's population living in urban areas is exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution, said the European Environment Agency on Tuesday. Over 90 percent of urban population is exposed to high levels of fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and ozone above those recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The European Commission has launched a revision of EU air quality standards to align them to WHO recommendations.