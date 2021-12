By EUobserver

Slovak MEP Michal Wiezik from the Progresívne Slovensko party has joined the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament, leaving the centre-right European People's Party, Renew announced on Tuesday. Wiezik has been an MEP since 2019 and worked on environmental issues. With his addition Renew Europe, which is the third-largest faction in the parliament, grows to 101 MEPs from 23 member states.