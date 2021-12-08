Ticker
Russia to lose Swift access, pipeline if it invades Ukraine
By EUobserver
"Work is already underway for ... disconnection of Russia from the Swift banking system, sanctions on the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 [to Germany]," if it invades Ukraine, Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said in The Guardian Tuesday. "If [Russian president] Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine," US national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told Reuters.