By EUobserver

"Work is already underway for ... disconnection of Russia from the Swift banking system, sanctions on the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 [to Germany]," if it invades Ukraine, Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said in The Guardian Tuesday. "If [Russian president] Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine," US national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told Reuters.