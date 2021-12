By EUobserver

The Bundestag elected Olaf Scholz as the new German chancellor on Wednesday, in succession to Angela Merkel who held the office for 16 years, Deutsche Welle reports. Members of the parliament voted by 395 from a total of 707 votes cast for Scholz to become Germany's new head of government. Merkel wished Scholz the best of luck, saying it is "the best job there is."