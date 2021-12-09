Thursday

9th Dec 2021

Ticker

Triple shot of BioNTech, Pfizer 'effective' against Omicron

By

BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday a three-shot course of their Covid-19 vaccine was effective against the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test, France24 writes. Both companies said that two vaccine-doses resulted in significantly lower neutralising antibodies but a third dose of their vaccine increased the neutralising antibodies by a factor of 25, adding they could deliver an Omicron-based vaccine in March 2022 if needed.

Opinion

'Agriculture as sovereignty' under the French EU presidency

One of the challenges for the French EU presidency is to convince its European counterparts that Paris's demand for harmonised standards covering agricultural imports is inseparable from the EU's flagship Green Deal, and the core concept of European sovereignty.

