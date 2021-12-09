Ticker
Corporate due diligence delay 'unacceptable,' NGOs say
By EUobserver
A group of 47 civil society organisations on Wednesday raised concerns over a fresh delay to the publication of the Sustainable Corporate Governance initiative – a proposal that would introduce mandatory due diligence for companies regarding sustainability and human rights. NGOs called on the European Commission to show leadership, arguing that is "unacceptable" that an initiative, announced in 2020, is delayed three times. Its publication is expected in early 2022.