By EUobserver

The European Chemical Agency revealed on Wednesday that 80 percent of nearly 6,000 products sold online and then inspected were non-compliant with the EU chemicals laws (aka REACH). The products included both professional and consumer products, like children toys, clothes and jewellery. As a result, national authorities launched over 5,000 enforcement procedures, asking companies to remove the products from their websites or adjust their online advertisement to better inform consumers.