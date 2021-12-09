By EUobserver

Depression levels have soared in Poland's LGBTI community after years of nationalist-conservative rule by Jarosław Kaczyński's PiS party, according to a study by the University of Warsaw's Centre for Research on Prejudice. Some 44 percent of LGBTI people reported serious symptoms of depression in 2019-2020, compared to 28 percent in 2017, it said. Parents had also become less tolerant of children who came out in the same period, it noted.